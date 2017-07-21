The Duchess of Cambridge opted to honour a German designer with her choice of dress for the fourth day of the royal tour.

The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked incredible as per, in a mid-length bird print dress by German-born designer Markus Lupfer for an evening party in Clärchens Ballhaus in Berlin on Thursday 20 July. Wearing a design from the brand’s pre-fall 2017 collection, the Duchess paired it with a silver belt, a pearl bracelet and geometric metallic clutch.