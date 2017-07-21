All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    21/07/2017 10:05 BST | Updated 21/07/2017 14:03 BST

    The Duchess Of Cambridge Makes A Sartorial Nod To Germany In Markus Lupfer

    She recycled her beige Prada heels too 🙌

    The Duchess of Cambridge opted to honour a German designer with her choice of dress for the fourth day of the royal tour. 

    The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked incredible as per, in a mid-length bird print dress by German-born designer Markus Lupfer for an evening party in Clärchens Ballhaus in Berlin on Thursday 20 July. 

    Wearing a design from the brand’s pre-fall 2017 collection, the Duchess paired it with a silver belt, a pearl bracelet and geometric metallic clutch. 

    BRITTA PEDERSEN via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a reception at 'Claerchens Ballhaus' dance hall in Berlin, on the second day of the British royal couple visit to Germany, on 20 July 2017.

    The Duchess also wore her beige Prada heels for the second time during the five-day tour of Germany and Poland.  

    Sean Gallup via Getty Images
    JENS KALAENE via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    BRITTA PEDERSEN via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity Styleduchess of cambridge

    Conversations