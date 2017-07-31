All Sections
    • STYLE
    31/07/2017 11:09 BST

    The Duchess Of Cambridge's Statement Headpiece Proves Accessories Are The Making Of An Outfit

    It's third time lucky for her Alexander McQueen coat 🙌 💕

    The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a statement-making ivory headpiece for a ceremony in Belgium to mark the 100th anniversary of one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.

    The Duchess wore an ivory Alexander McQueen coat, paired with a coordinating headpiece by John Lock and Company to the event in Belgium to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele on Sunday 30 July. 

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Last Post ceremony, which has taken place every night since 1928, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Ypres (Menin Gate) Memorial on 30 July 2017 in Ypres, Belgium.

    The Duchess completed her ensemble with a pair of Balenciaga pearl earrings, a Anne Grand Clement metallic geometric clutch, a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels and a silver pearled brooch. 

    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

    The Duchess and Prince William were accompanied by Philippe and Mathilde, the King and Queen of the Belgians.

    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
    JOHN THYS via Getty Images
    JOHN THYS via Getty Images
    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images

    This is the third public event at which the Duchess has worn this McQueen coat. She first wore it in 2015 for Princess Charlotte’s christening

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images

    And then again in 2016 for the Trooping of the Colour, marking the Queen’s official 90th birthday at The Mall on 11 June in London. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's official 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England. 

    The Duchess also wore the same hat back in 2015 for Trooping the Colour.

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

    And those weren’t the only parts of the Duchess’ outfit that may have looked familiar.

    She carried the same Anne Grand Clement clutch in Germany earlier this month during the five-day royal tour of Germany and Poland. 

    Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images

