The Duchess Of Cambridge's Statement Headpiece Proves Accessories Are The Making Of An Outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a statement-making ivory headpiece for a ceremony in Belgium to mark the 100th anniversary of one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
The Duchess wore an ivory Alexander McQueen coat, paired with a coordinating headpiece by John Lock and Company to the event in Belgium to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele on Sunday 30 July.
The Duchess completed her ensemble with a pair of Balenciaga pearl earrings, a Anne Grand Clement metallic geometric clutch, a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels and a silver pearled brooch.
The Duchess and Prince William were accompanied by Philippe and Mathilde, the King and Queen of the Belgians.
This is the third public event at which the Duchess has worn this McQueen coat. She first wore it in 2015 for Princess Charlotte’s christening.
And then again in 2016 for the Trooping of the Colour, marking the Queen’s official 90th birthday at The Mall on 11 June in London.
The Duchess also wore the same hat back in 2015 for Trooping the Colour.
And those weren’t the only parts of the Duchess’ outfit that may have looked familiar.
She carried the same Anne Grand Clement clutch in Germany earlier this month during the five-day royal tour of Germany and Poland.