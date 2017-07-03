Ever felt like you’re unfairly discriminated against in the towelling apparel department, simply because you’re a man?

While women have the luxury of purchasing a towel bathrobe (some people have all the luck), you are left eternally naked and dripping wet because you can’t possibly locate any item masculine enough to drape on your body.

Well have no fear, DudeRobe is here with a collection of towel-lined hoodies, robes, shorts and trousers to keep your cripplingly fragile masculinity cosy.

In fact, one customer, 42-year-old Jason, from Boca Raton, said what we were all thinking: “At least I don’t feel like I’m wearing a dress.”