Duke Of Cambridge Says Millennial Parents Are Facing A 'Moment Of Reckoning'

He used the platform to openly express his concern about the “slow creep” of tech into young people’s everyday lives.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were on a royal engagement at the Children’s Global Media Summit in Manchester today (Wednesday 6 December), where the father-of-three was attending as a keynote speaker.

The Duke of Cambridge has said millennial parents , like himself, are facing a “moment of reckoning” in the struggle against children and their use of technology.

Speaking about his son George, 4 and daughter, Charlotte, 2, he said: “Parents like Catherine and me are raising the first generation of digitally-immersed children – and this gives us many reasons to be optimistic about the impact of technology on childhood.”

He listed positives including children being able to maintain global friendships and learn about other people and cultures with “previously unimaginable ease”, however, he acknowledged that it also presents problems.

“I am afraid to say that, as a parent, I believe we have grounds for concern,” he said.

The Duke spoke extensively about what he feels is an “alarming situation” unfolding in the parenting world, as families are “having to make up the rules as they go along” and they need to be given more support to do this correctly.

“I entered adulthood at the turn of the millennium,” he said.

“The generation of parents that Catherine and I are a part of had understood the world of mobile phones, the internet, email, and the like for some time. We had every reason to feel confident.”

Especially as the changes that were introduced were slow-burning and gradual.

“It is the gradual nature of this change – the slow warming of the water in the pot if you like– that I believe has led us to a moment of reckoning with the very nature of childhood in our society,” he explained.