A man has reportedly been killed with a crossbow after a house party spilled into the streets in Dundee on Sunday night, eyewitnesses have claimed.
Local residents have told how they called police at 10.50pm after hearing pleas for help and later reported seeing a man “lying covered in blood” on Dundonald Court, near Arklay Street.
A second man was said to have suffered arm injuries during the incident.
A witness told The Courier that he saw people “working on his chest (the shot man) and then he was taken away in an ambulance”.
The resident, who declined to be named, added: “He was older and heavyset. I saw a younger man, a teenager, being taken away by police. I didn’t see an arrow but I heard he was shot with a bow and arrow of a crossbow.”
Police are yet to make any arrests and have not yet commented on whether a weapon was used. The death is being treated as “suspicious”.
In a statement Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a man has died following a disturbance at Dundonald Court in Dundee yesterday at around 11.45pm.
“The death is being treated as suspicious and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.
“No further details will be released until formal identification has taken place. Next of kin have been informed.”
The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended the scene and transported the shot man to Ninewells Hospital. A second male casualty, a spokesperson said, “refused treatment at the scene”.
Police cordoned off the foot of Arklay Street as well as parts of Dundonald and Fairbairn Streets and were still at the scene on Monday.