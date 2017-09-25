A man has reportedly been killed with a crossbow after a house party spilled into the streets in Dundee on Sunday night, eyewitnesses have claimed.

Local residents have told how they called police at 10.50pm after hearing pleas for help and later reported seeing a man “lying covered in blood” on Dundonald Court, near Arklay Street.

A second man was said to have suffered arm injuries during the incident.

A witness told The Courier that he saw people “working on his chest (the shot man) and then he was taken away in an ambulance”.