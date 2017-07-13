Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 21 July but on Thursday (13 July), it was time for the London premiere in Leicester Square.

Warner Bros There's still a week to go before fans can see the film

The film’s breakout stars Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden and Barry Keoghan were also there to celebrate the movie, along with a number of A-list guests - and one member of the royal family.

Warner Bros Tom Hardy plays a pilot

Prince Harry arrived with Contact, a mental health organisation who work with the NHS and the MOD to ensure members of the military community find support to help with their mental wellbeing.

‘Dunkirk’ is one of the most hotly-anticipated releases of the year and sees director Christopher reunite with composer Hans Zimmer, following their success with films including ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Inception’.

Recap all the action in the video above and check out the trailer below…

Dunkirk London Premiere