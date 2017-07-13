ENTERTAINMENT

‘Dunkirk’ Movie Premiere: Watch Tom Hardy And Harry Styles Lead Cast On The Red Carpet

'Dunkirk' is one of the most hotly-anticipated releases of the year.

Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 21 July but on Thursday (13 July), it was time for the London premiere in Leicester Square.

The director led the arrivals at the big event, with cast members James D’Arcy, Cillian Murphy, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Sir Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy and the little-known Harry Styles attending.

There's still a week to go before fans can see the film 

The film’s breakout stars Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden and Barry Keoghan were also there to celebrate the movie, along with a number of A-list guests - and one member of the royal family.

Tom Hardy plays a pilot 

Prince Harry arrived with Contact, a mental health organisation who work with the NHS and the MOD to ensure members of the military community find support to help with their mental wellbeing.

‘Dunkirk’ is one of the most hotly-anticipated releases of the year and sees director Christopher reunite with composer Hans Zimmer, following their success with films including ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Inception’.

Recap all the action in the video above and check out the trailer below…

Dunkirk London Premiere

