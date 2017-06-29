The DUP has saved Theresa May’s Government from collapse as the Queen’s Speech was finally voted through Parliament tonight.

MPs voted for May’s programme of laws 323 votes to 309 - a majority of just 14.

May was at the Commons frontbench as the final result was read out.

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party said: “The Conservatives survived by the skin of their teeth today, supported by the DUP, but this is a government in chaos.

“The Conservatives are all over the place on Brexit, with ministers contradicting each other. On public sector pay, they say one thing and then do another, voting yesterday to continue the cutting the pay of our nurses, firefighters, police and other public sector workers. And today, they were forced to finally promise that women from Northern Ireland will no longer have to pay for abortions on the NHS under opposition and public pressure.

“This Government is out of control, with no mandate for continued cuts to our schools, hospitals, police and other vital public services or for a race-to-the-bottom Brexit. Labour will oppose these policies every step of the way.

“Labour offers a clear alternative, laid out in our manifesto, which would put wealth, power and opportunity back in the hands of the many not the few.”

The division list shows 313 Tories were joined by nine of the 10 DUP MPs in supporting the Queen’s Speech.

Independent Lady Hermon, who represents the Northern Ireland constituency of North Down, also supported the Queen’s Speech.