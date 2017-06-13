Representatives of a number of women’s groups and medical organisations have written an open letter to Theresa May to urge her not to allow issues such as abortion to be used as a bargaining chip in a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). Groups including the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), The Fawcett Society, Mumsnet, Unite and the Royal College of Midwives have urged the prime minister not to “allow the clock to be turned back on women’s rights” as the Tories continue their discussions with Arlene Foster’s socially conservative party. The open letter to May said: “We are writing to seek a categorical assurance from you that you will not allow women’s rights and, in particular, women’s access to abortion to be used in any kind of trade-off with the Democratic Unionist Party.

PA Wire/PA Images DUP leader Arlene Foster arriving at 10 Downing Street in London for talks on a deal to prop up a Tory minority administration

“We would strongly oppose any proposal to re-open the issue of time-limits or to in any way restrict women’s access to abortion.” It added: “We are a pro-choice country which supports a woman’s right to choose. In our last parliament, MPs across all the main political parties voted for a bill to decriminalise abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy in England and Wales. “50 years since the Abortion Act was passed, there is clearly an appetite to extend, not restrict, reproductive rights. “We urge you - do not allow the clock to be turned back on women’s rights, and do not turn your back on the women of Northern Ireland.” The letter was also signed by Humanists UK, Women’s Aid, the Trade Union Congress (TUC, the Nation Union of Teachers (NUT) and journalist Caroline Criado-Perez, among others. The DUP is anti-abortion and has fought the extension of abortion rights to Northern Ireland, where laws on terminations are far stricter. Access to abortion is only permitted if a woman’s life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her mental or physical health, meaning many women have to travel to England, Wales or Scotland.

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Anti-Conservative Party and anti-Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) demonstrators gather with placards in Parliament Square