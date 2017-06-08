Dying Is A Lot 'Happier' Than People Realise, Says Scientists

As a society we don’t largely imagine that the end of our life is something to look forward to, or that death will be enjoyable.

In fact a recent YouGov survey found that 68% of people in Britain fear death - not least because 10% of us are convinced we’re going to hell - but according to new research it seems that we might not have the full picture.

This is after a team from the University of North Carolina studied the blog posts of people facing imminent death and found it was “less sad and terrifying” and much happier than expected.