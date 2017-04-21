TECH

Earth Day 2017: How To Get Involved In UK Celebrations

21/04/2017 17:50
Oscar Williams Tech reporter

On Saturday 22 April, millions of people around the world will join forces to celebrate Earth Day.

The annual, global event is designed to empower people with the knowledge to protect the planet.

Last year, Earth Day marked the signing of the Paris Agreement, an action plan to limit global warming to below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

This year, protestors will take to the streets of major cities in a March for Science. Organisers say the event was devised in the “face of an alarming trend toward discrediting scientific consensus and restricting scientific discovery”.

While the largest crowds are expected to descend upon Washington DC, significant numbers are due to attend in London too. The march will start at the Science Museum in Kensington at 11am and finish at Parliament Square.

For those who would rather take part in smaller gatherings, there are dozens of events around the country from ‘teach-ins’ to tree-planting sessions. Leeds University is even hosting an Ask a Climate Scientist event.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Dan Abrams, global director of Earth Day, shared tips for people who want to make their own contributions to help the planet: 

In 2017 it’s no longer enough to change your light bulbs to LEDs (which you should!) and to print double sided paper. We must better match the urgency and immediate need of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions to our asks of our global citizens.

To reduce your impact on the environment I would suggest people eat less meat (one of the leading personal impacts to climate change in industrialized countries), encourage more robust public transit and cycling options in your communities to reduce the need for cars, and to set up a compost bin for food scraps in your home or collection for your community.

I also encourage people to educate themselves on the values and voting records of their elected leaders and those running for election. It is very important to let elected your leaders know that you prioritize environmental protections including clean air, clean water, and clean land and that you as a voter want an elected leader who is ready to lead on comprehensive action to climate change.

Stunning pictures from Earth Day 2016

  • Welcome your Winter
    Connor McNally
    If you prefer the cold to the heat, then, just like Connor McNally, you will appreciate the first and eagerly-awaited arrival of the winter snow in Tignes, which is captured in this picturesque moment.
  • Sink or Swim
    Dylan Jones
    Check out this GoPro Photo of the Day image of our care-free friend submitted by Dylan Jones, Dot the dolphin, flying through the waves!
  • Up, Up and Away!
    Kelly Ortel
    Scared of heights? Then look away now. Kelly Ortel bravely captures a stunning 360 shot of the Na Pali Coastline in Hawaii from outside of a helicopter.
  • Birthday Girl and her Turtle
    Jeremie Tronet
    Dive in with Nemo, Dory and Crush the sea turtle, to ride the waves, capture every moment and every friend you meet just like Jeremie Tronet did with this stunning image – but try not to get lost!
  • Take it easy
    Kyle Te-kiwi
    As the sun hits the navy clouds, Kyle Te-kiwi takes his time to relax in front of the New Zealand sunrise and admire the view with his GoPro.
  • Here comes the sun
    Lane Johnson
    Capture a perfect moment, just like Lane Johnson snapping the Aspen morning sun glowing through the crisp Autumn trees in this captivating image.
  • Recreate your own Jungle Book
    Josiah Klakulak
    Toot your trunk with Ellie the Elephant and the rest of the bunch in this fun-packed image. Snapped in the jungle, you too could be your very own Mowgli and capture your journey along the way. This incredible image was submitted by Josiah Klakulak.
  • Who let Curious George out?
    Martin Karner
    If you prefer being up in the sky, swinging from branch to branch, then why not hand your GoPro to the furry friends you meet along the way, just like Martin Karner did with this little guy? Meet George here, monkeying around in Thailand, taking a cheeky selfie to add to his camera roll.
  • Riding The Wave
    Trevor DeHaas
    With VIP access, Trevor DeHaas secured a permit to allow his cute pup to ride The Wave in Arizona on one of the most beautiful days of the year.
  • Ride your way to beauty
    Mitch Cheek
    Forget a competitive cycle, this beautiful image shared by Mitch Cheek shows how cycling solo with eye-capturing scenery of Mount Bromo is always worthy of first place.

