On Saturday 22 April, millions of people around the world will join forces to celebrate Earth Day.
The annual, global event is designed to empower people with the knowledge to protect the planet.
Last year, Earth Day marked the signing of the Paris Agreement, an action plan to limit global warming to below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels.
This year, protestors will take to the streets of major cities in a March for Science. Organisers say the event was devised in the “face of an alarming trend toward discrediting scientific consensus and restricting scientific discovery”.
While the largest crowds are expected to descend upon Washington DC, significant numbers are due to attend in London too. The march will start at the Science Museum in Kensington at 11am and finish at Parliament Square.
For those who would rather take part in smaller gatherings, there are dozens of events around the country from ‘teach-ins’ to tree-planting sessions. Leeds University is even hosting an Ask a Climate Scientist event.
Speaking to HuffPost UK, Dan Abrams, global director of Earth Day, shared tips for people who want to make their own contributions to help the planet:
In 2017 it’s no longer enough to change your light bulbs to LEDs (which you should!) and to print double sided paper. We must better match the urgency and immediate need of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions to our asks of our global citizens.
To reduce your impact on the environment I would suggest people eat less meat (one of the leading personal impacts to climate change in industrialized countries), encourage more robust public transit and cycling options in your communities to reduce the need for cars, and to set up a compost bin for food scraps in your home or collection for your community.
I also encourage people to educate themselves on the values and voting records of their elected leaders and those running for election. It is very important to let elected your leaders know that you prioritize environmental protections including clean air, clean water, and clean land and that you as a voter want an elected leader who is ready to lead on comprehensive action to climate change.