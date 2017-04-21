In 2017 it’s no longer enough to change your light bulbs to LEDs (which you should!) and to print double sided paper. We must better match the urgency and immediate need of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions to our asks of our global citizens.

To reduce your impact on the environment I would suggest people eat less meat (one of the leading personal impacts to climate change in industrialized countries), encourage more robust public transit and cycling options in your communities to reduce the need for cars, and to set up a compost bin for food scraps in your home or collection for your community.

I also encourage people to educate themselves on the values and voting records of their elected leaders and those running for election. It is very important to let elected your leaders know that you prioritize environmental protections including clean air, clean water, and clean land and that you as a voter want an elected leader who is ready to lead on comprehensive action to climate change.