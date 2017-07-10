Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Danny-Boy Hatchard

BBC Pictures Lee's family struggled to provide the support he needed

“It’s a delicate subject and it needed to be taken very seriously, and handled delicately, with an immense amount of detail and care,” he said. “As a company, I think everybody was considering Lee going down that route for a very long time. “I’ve used the ‘EastEnders’ story team to communicate with various charities, and spoken to people directly, who are suffering.” Since Danny’s exit, Sean has also left ‘EastEnders’ behind, quitting with immediate effect in June. Danny’s comment come just days after former soap actor Ross Kemp blasted Sean’s ways, telling The Sun that he thought the producer was “working them [the cast] into the fucking ground”. “He reminded me of a sort of schoolteacher of a kind of third-rate public school,” he said. “That’s not really what you want for the cast of ‘EastEnders’.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.