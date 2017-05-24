In the past few months, multiple reports have claimed Jo could be reprising her role as Tanya Branning, and the actress even appeared to add fuel to the fire back in February .

Former ’EastEnders’ star Jo Joyner has revealed that she hasn’t got plans to return to the soap anytime soon.

However, she’s now stated that the soap’s bosses have not been in touch.

Speaking at a press conference to promote her latest project, Channel 4 drama ‘Ackley Bridge’, she said (via Digital Spy): “My mum actually sent me the picture of an article saying that [I might be returning] yesterday! On my family’s WhatsApp group they were asking me was this true, and why hadn’t I told anybody!

“I love soaps and the history that characters have, and these rumours are useful to get people excited about storylines.

“But no, I haven’t been approached by ‘EastEnders’ – and I’m a bit tied up right now.”

Rumours that Tanya could be back on the Square picked up pace in January, when Lauren Branning was seen lamenting the fact Tanya had not met her new grandson, baby Louie.

Jo’s time in ‘EastEnders’ came to an end in 2013, though - as we all know - she made a return for 2015’s live episodes... aka. ‘How’s Adam?’ week.

