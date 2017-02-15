They’ve only just left ‘EastEnders’, but it seems soap actresses Rita Simons and Samantha Womack may be back together on our screens before long.
The two - best known for their portrayal of Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell on the BBC soap - were both dramatically killed off over the festive season, in a move that came as a shock to fans of the series.
However, if you’re missing them already, then you’re in luck, as it’s now been reported they could be reuniting soon… in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ballroom, to be specific.
According to The Sun, the pair are being touted for the upcoming series of ‘Strictly’, with producers hoping they can get both to sign on the dotted line.
An insider said: “It’s fair to say that people are keen to sign at least one of them and if at all possible both of the girls for the new series.
“Obviously it’s early days and lists are still being drawn up for potential candidates as there are all kinds of commitments that people have for the coming months.”
The move to kill off Roxy and Ronnie was a controversial one - with even ‘EastEnders’ veteran Barbara Windsor criticising the decision - and ‘Strictly’ bosses are thought to be hoping they can capitalise on viewers’ dissatisfaction.
The insider added: “It’s said that the BBC is well aware of the anger from ‘EastEnders’ fans when it was announced the girls were to be axed from their roles – so the powers that be are convinced that signing them up would prove to be a sure-fire ratings winner for the new series.”
We’re still a long way off the launch of ‘Strictly’ series 15 - which will most likely launch in September, as in previous years - but Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds has already been named as a potential contestant, following claims she was invited to attend last year’s semi-final “to get a feel” for the show.
A source said at the time: “She had a fabulous time. It’s early days. She is our number one choice by a country mile.”
This year’s series will be the first without Len Goodman as Head Judge, following his final appearance on the judging panel in last year’s Christmas special.