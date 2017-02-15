They’ve only just left ‘EastEnders’, but it seems soap actresses Rita Simons and Samantha Womack may be back together on our screens before long.

The two - best known for their portrayal of Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell on the BBC soap - were both dramatically killed off over the festive season, in a move that came as a shock to fans of the series.

However, if you’re missing them already, then you’re in luck, as it’s now been reported they could be reuniting soon… in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ballroom, to be specific.