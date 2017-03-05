Shakil Kazemi and his best pal Keegan are set to fall out in ‘EastEnders’, thanks to the latter’s plan to get revenge on Bex Fowler.
Martin and Sonia’s daughter is currently having a tough time of things, after taking the blame when two other schoolgirls distributed explicit photos of Shakil.
Under the impression that Bex is guilty, Keegan has been busy readying a revenge plot, and when he tells Shakil about what he plans to do, he finally snaps.
Sick of his pal’s attitude and behaviour - and still keeping his real feelings for Bex under wraps - Shakil confronts Keegan and the pair end up fighting.
Carmel Kazemi will then walk in on the commotion, as these snaps show, but will her son reveal his true feelings for Bex? And will the friends call it a truce?
This 'EastEnders' episode airs on Thursday 9 March.