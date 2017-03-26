These new pictures show the aftermath of this week’s big ‘EastEnders’ reveal, which will see the truth about Michelle Fowler’s relationship with Preston discovered.
And the timing couldn’t be worse for the family, as Michelle’s niece Bex recently began a relationship with the teen.
As these pictures show, Stacey is left picking up the pieces when the devastating news is revealed:
At present, Sharon Mitchell is the only one who knows that Michelle’s relationship with the teenager was the real reason for her decision to leave Florida, and when he later arrived in Walford, they resumed a physical relationship.
Meanwhile, an obvlious Bex began to get closer to Preston, eventually becoming his official girlfriend.
As Stacey does her best to comfort her step-daughter, can Michelle do enough to earn her family’s forgiveness?
Next week’s ‘EastEnders’ episodes are set to be unmissable, and last week, bosses stated that the affair revelation will kickstart a devastating chain of events. Watch this space to see what happens…
These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air from Monday 27 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.