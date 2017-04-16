Earlier this week, viewers saw Alexandra and Madison step up their tormenting, by smashing up Bex’s beloved guitar, and Sonia will be understandably angry when she discovers Louise has betrayed her daughter.

This new ‘EastEnders’ spoiler shows the moment when Sonia Fowler confronts Louise Mitchell, over the bullying her daughter Bex has faced in recent episodes.

When she confronts her things soon get out of hand, and Sharon will also be left reeling by the news that Louise is partly responsible for Bex’s suffering.

Sonia’s return has been a long time coming, but there’s no word yet on how long she’ll be staying in the Square for.

It’s been a tough few months for Bex and the bullying is just the tip of the iceberg.

She’s also suffered embarrassment at the hands of her aunt, when it was revealed that she was sleeping with her boyfriend, and was also at the centre of the bus crash episodes which aired in January.

These scenes air on Monday 17 April. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.