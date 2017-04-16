All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    16/04/2017 00:01 BST

    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: Sonia Fowler Confronts Louise Mitchell Over Bex’s Bullying

    Will Sonia's interference do any good?

    This new ‘EastEnders’ spoiler shows the moment when Sonia Fowler confronts Louise Mitchell, over the bullying her daughter Bex has faced in recent episodes.

    Earlier this week, viewers saw Alexandra and Madison step up their tormenting, by smashing up Bex’s beloved guitar, and Sonia will be understandably angry when she discovers Louise has betrayed her daughter.

    BBC Pictures
    Will Sonia's interference help her daughter? 

    When she confronts her things soon get out of hand, and Sharon will also be left reeling by the news that Louise is partly responsible for Bex’s suffering.

    Sonia’s return has been a long time coming, but there’s no word yet on how long she’ll be staying in the Square for.

    It’s been a tough few months for Bex and the bullying is just the tip of the iceberg.

    She’s also suffered embarrassment at the hands of her aunt, when it was revealed that she was sleeping with her boyfriend, and was also at the centre of the bus crash episodes which aired in January.

    These scenes air on Monday 17 April. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    READ MORE:

    EastEnders: Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapssoap spoilerseastenderseastenders spoilers

    Conversations