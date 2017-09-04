EastEnders’ hotly-anticipated explosion drama began on Monday (4 September) night when a sudden gas blast ripped through the Square, leaving fans guessing at who won’t make it through the week.

The blast itself came without much warning and Phil Mitchell was looking on as the gardens in the centre of Walford went up in flames.

BBC

The Mitchell hardman was then seen lying, seemingly unconscious, on bin bags leaving many fans wondering whether he’ll be killed off:

Phil having his millionth near death experience. I think it's time to leave the Square hun. #Eastenders — Clare burke (@ClareBurke_) September 4, 2017

Those fretting over whether Phil survives shouldn't worry. He's survived being shot, a liver transplant & countless car crashes #EastEnders — Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) September 4, 2017

Phil - saved by the bins? Thank f*** for the shit council. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/X2uOMOxUgg — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) September 4, 2017

#EastEnders Any chance of Phil actually dying this time? The man is indestructible. — Jane Smith (@charlatan66) September 4, 2017

It wasn’t just the ending that had fans talking though, as many praised Jane Beale’s seriously impressive detective skills:

Jane your smarts are going to be the death of you #EastEnders — xx-keira may-xx (@kizz_90xX) September 4, 2017

Jane off #EastEnders just open a Detective Agency. Managed to stand still and find out so much by eavesdropping :) New Miss Marple? — Connor Ruse (@ConnorRuse) September 4, 2017

Jane is killing it this episode#EastEnders — Laura (@5T4R_G1RL) September 4, 2017

Jane should start her own detective agency, jesus she's good #eastenders — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 4, 2017

The explosion isn’t the only deadly situation this week will present though, as viewers will also see Jane’s life in danger when Steven attempts to kill her by setting fire to the restaurant.

Ted Murray will put someone else in danger, when the blast triggers flashback memories that lead him to decide to take a gun out into the Square.

As the week unfolds, he’ll take aim at someone - but bosses are keeping schtum on who is in the firing line.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

EastEnders: Where Are They Now?