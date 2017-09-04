EastEnders’ hotly-anticipated explosion drama began on Monday (4 September) night when a sudden gas blast ripped through the Square, leaving fans guessing at who won’t make it through the week.
The blast itself came without much warning and Phil Mitchell was looking on as the gardens in the centre of Walford went up in flames.
The Mitchell hardman was then seen lying, seemingly unconscious, on bin bags leaving many fans wondering whether he’ll be killed off:
It wasn’t just the ending that had fans talking though, as many praised Jane Beale’s seriously impressive detective skills:
The explosion isn’t the only deadly situation this week will present though, as viewers will also see Jane’s life in danger when Steven attempts to kill her by setting fire to the restaurant.
Ted Murray will put someone else in danger, when the blast triggers flashback memories that lead him to decide to take a gun out into the Square.
As the week unfolds, he’ll take aim at someone - but bosses are keeping schtum on who is in the firing line.
