Easter might seem like ages away (after all, we’ve got Mother’s Day to contend with first), but that’s not to say you shouldn’t crack on with buying choccy eggs.
Here, we’ve rounded up the best of what 2017 has to offer including a gigantic Creme Egg from Cadbury (for obvious reasons), a Prosecco Easter egg and a delightful white chocolate number from Lindt with truffles that taste like cookies and cream.
There’s also a cheese Easter egg thrown in for good measure (because cheese).
With these bad boys, you’ll be on track to have an eggcellent day by the time Sunday 16 April comes around.
Prosecco Easter Egg, £25Not On The High Street
Pink Shimmer Easter Egg, £7.50Bettys
London Gin Truffle Easter Egg, £17.50Prestat
Luxury Easter Egg, £100Thorntons
Lindor Stracciatella Easter Egg, £8Lindt
Salted Caramel Hen’s Egg, £19.95Paul A Young
Creme Egg Giant Easter Egg, £10Dairy Milk
Specially Selected Praline Truffle Easter Egg, £7.99Aldi
Galaxy Golden Eggs Collection, £8Galaxy
Rocky Road To Caramel Extra Thick Easter Egg, £27Hotel Chocolat
Cheester Egg, £14.95Wildes Cheese