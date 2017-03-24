Easter might seem like ages away (after all, we’ve got Mother’s Day to contend with first), but that’s not to say you shouldn’t crack on with buying choccy eggs.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best of what 2017 has to offer including a gigantic Creme Egg from Cadbury (for obvious reasons), a Prosecco Easter egg and a delightful white chocolate number from Lindt with truffles that taste like cookies and cream.

There’s also a cheese Easter egg thrown in for good measure (because cheese).

With these bad boys, you’ll be on track to have an eggcellent day by the time Sunday 16 April comes around.