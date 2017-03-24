All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    24/03/2017 16:27 GMT

    Best Easter Eggs 2017: Delicious Treats From Cadbury, Galaxy, Hotel Chocolat And More

    Prosecco Easter egg, anyone?

    Easter might seem like ages away (after all, we’ve got Mother’s Day to contend with first), but that’s not to say you shouldn’t crack on with buying choccy eggs.

    Here, we’ve rounded up the best of what 2017 has to offer including a gigantic Creme Egg from Cadbury (for obvious reasons), a Prosecco Easter egg and a delightful white chocolate number from Lindt with truffles that taste like cookies and cream. 

    There’s also a cheese Easter egg thrown in for good measure (because cheese).

    With these bad boys, you’ll be on track to have an eggcellent day by the time Sunday 16 April comes around.

    • Prosecco Easter Egg, £25
      Not On The High Street
      A chocolate egg made with Belgian milk chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate piping. Inside you’ll find six Prosecco truffles made with chocolate ganache and premium grappa Prosecco. Larrrrvly.

      Buy it here.
    • Pink Shimmer Easter Egg, £7.50
      Bettys
      A pink Easter egg made with Swiss Grand Cru milk chocolate, finished with a shimmering silver lustre. Pretty and delicious. We like. 

      Buy it here.
    • London Gin Truffle Easter Egg, £17.50
      Prestat
      Gin-lovers assemble! This egg combines a glorious combination of milk and white chocolate, along with a “magical fizz” of tonic and of course, gin

      Buy it here.
    • Luxury Easter Egg, £100
      Thorntons
      Thorntons have handcrafted a collection of 50 luxury Easter eggs, each decorated with a delicate 3D white icing rose, individually detailed white chocolate leaves and a hand-piped decorative arch.

      The eggs will be available to buy in just 11 Thorntons stores across the country from 3 April.
    • Lindor Stracciatella Easter Egg, £8
      Lindt
      New for 2017, the Lindor Stracciatella is an indulgent white chocolate egg filled with truffles that taste like cookies and cream (winner winner). 

      Buy it here.
    • Salted Caramel Hen’s Egg, £19.95
      Paul A Young
      The iconic Salted Caramel Hen’s Egg from chocolatier Paul A Young comes perched inside an egg cup. The “yolk” of the chocolate egg is Paul’s award-winning sea salted caramel. 

      Visit one of their London stores to make a purchase.
    • Creme Egg Giant Easter Egg, £10
      Dairy Milk
      Nothing quite screams Easter like a Cadbury Creme Egg. The chocolate gods have been extra kind this year and have created a giant version.

      Buy it here.
    • Specially Selected Praline Truffle Easter Egg, £7.99
      Aldi
      Created by a family of chocolatiers in St Ives, Cornwall, each egg has been hand-finished with edible chocolate crystals. The egg is also available in Champagne Truffle and is an absolute bargain.

      Available in Aldi stores from 26 March.
    • Galaxy Golden Eggs Collection, £8
      Galaxy
      Lovers of Galaxy's silky chocolate will be pretty eggcited by their newest addition. The Golden Eggs collection is filled with two bags of Golden Eggs, two bags of Caramel Mini Eggs, four Caramel Filled Eggs and four Bubble Filled Eggs. 

      Buy it here.
    • Rocky Road To Caramel Extra Thick Easter Egg, £27
      Hotel Chocolat
      An extra thick chocolate shell containing two solid caramel chocolate halves. The egg contains signature chocolates from Hotel Chocolat including: treacle tart, caramel cheesecake, salted caramel cream, billionaire’s shortbread and caramel city bunny. Yum!

      Buy it here.
    • Cheester Egg, £14.95
      Wildes Cheese
      For those of you who are sick to your back teeth of chocolate, you can now buy an Easter egg made entirely out of cheese. The Cheester Egg is made using Napier - a hard cheese, which is slightly crumbly yet creamy in texture. Cheester Egg hampers are also available.

      Buy it here.
