Eating less has already been linked to longer lifespans in worms, flies, mice and monkeys – and now scientists think they know why.

A new study suggests that cutting calories while maintaining a balanced diet slows the ageing process in mice, at a cellular level.

The key to the phenomenon? Ribosomes: the cell’s protein makers.

Cutting calories in the mice’s diets was shown to slow the activity of ribosomes, slowing the ageing process too. The reduced speed lowers protein production, but gives the ribosomes more time to repair themselves, researchers found.