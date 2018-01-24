Ed Miliband Part Of Team To Investigate Social Housing In The Wake Of Grenfell Tragedy

Ed Miliband is joining with a survivor of the Grenfell tragedy to carry out an investigation into social housing.

The former Labour leader will serve on a commission investigating the sector alongside Edward Daffarn - part of the residents’ group which warned of a lack of fire safety before a blaze ripped through the West London tower block killing 70 people dead and causing a still-birth.

The project, launched by housing charity Shelter, has received the backing of Housing Secretary Sajid Javid, who said it was vital party politics is put to one side to tackle concerns around the issue.

Highlighting the need for the commission, Shelter and YouGov have revealed new research showing almost half (48%) of families in social housing who reported issues around poor or unsafe conditions felt ignored or were refused help.

These included concerns around fire safety, gas leaks, electrical hazards, mould and pest problems – some of which were raised by residents in Grenfell tower in the months leading up to the fire.

Announcing the commission, Miliband said: “We have failed for too many years to deliver the social housing this country needs in the way people need it.

“This commission is a huge opportunity to build a great consensus for a transformation of housing provision and to respond to the rightful demand for change which followed the Grenfell tower tragedy.”