Ed Sheeran has remained coy over rumours he’s to close the show at this year’s Glastonbury festival.
Earlier this week, what was believed to be a complete line-up of this year’s festival was circulated online, naming Ed as the third and final headlining act, alongside Foo Fighters and Radiohead.
Although Glasto organiser Emily Eavis has since come out to insist that the leaked line-up was fabricated (or as she dubbed it, “#FakeNews”), Ed has now had his say on the matter, and he definitely wasn’t in a rush to offer a definitive answer either way.
When asked by Radio X presenter Gordon Smart whether he’d be performing on the Pyramid Stage, Ed hesitantly claimed: “I… don’t know yet.”
He was then pressed even further, mysteriously responding: “I might be doing another festival, though… it’s one of those things where I would obviously like to be asked first, before they announce it, yeah…”
Ed first performed at Glastonbury in 2011, where he was the headliner in the BBC Introducing tent, later returning to the festival three years later.
The leaked line-up also named Diana Ross as the act in this year’s “legends” slot, following on from the success of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Electric Light Orchestra in recent years.
Meanwhile, for those hoping for something a little less mainstream, Chase and Status, Alt-J and Justice were all named as headliners on the Other Stage on the leaked line-up.
However, shortly after the supposed “leak”, Emily Eavis insisted on Twitter: “Don’t believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon.”