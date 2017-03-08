Radio X Quite a knowing smile that, isn't it?

When asked by Radio X presenter Gordon Smart whether he’d be performing on the Pyramid Stage, Ed hesitantly claimed: “I… don’t know yet.” He was then pressed even further, mysteriously responding: “I might be doing another festival, though… it’s one of those things where I would obviously like to be asked first, before they announce it, yeah…”

Ed first performed at Glastonbury in 2011, where he was the headliner in the BBC Introducing tent, later returning to the festival three years later. The leaked line-up also named Diana Ross as the act in this year’s “legends” slot, following on from the success of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Electric Light Orchestra in recent years.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Incredible

Meanwhile, for those hoping for something a little less mainstream, Chase and Status, Alt-J and Justice were all named as headliners on the Other Stage on the leaked line-up. However, shortly after the supposed “leak”, Emily Eavis insisted on Twitter: “Don’t believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon.”