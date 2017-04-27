Mum's Ed Sheeran 'Shape Of You' Parody Perfectly Sums Up Life As A Parent

A mum has done a parody of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ to capture everything a parent goes through on a day-to-day basis.

Mum blogger ‘Tired ‘N Tested’, who lives in north England, decided to re-write the popular track to include all the toddler tantrums and vomit parents experience.

She renamed the song ‘Smell of You’ and it’s gone down pretty well with parents.

“I gag at the smell of poo, and the sight of vomit too,” she sang along to the chorus.

“And even though my heart loves you, I’m annoyed by the things you do.”