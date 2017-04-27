Mum's Ed Sheeran 'Shape Of You' Parody Perfectly Sums Up Life As A Parent

A mum has done a parody of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ to capture everything a parent goes through on a day-to-day basis.
Mum blogger ‘Tired ‘N Tested’, who lives in north England, decided to re-write the popular track to include all the toddler tantrums and vomit parents experience.
She renamed the song ‘Smell of You’ and it’s gone down pretty well with parents.
“I gag at the smell of poo, and the sight of vomit too,” she sang along to the chorus.
“And even though my heart loves you, I’m annoyed by the things you do.”
The chorus continues: “Last night you were in my room and now my bed sheets smell like poo, every day discovering something brand new.
“What have you done to my body? Stop wiping snot on my body.
“What is that smell on my body? And I’m in love with Tom Hardy.”
The video has been viewed more than five million times in 22 hours and has 90,000 shares.
The parody manages to encompass the stress of trying to go to the toilet alone, your hair smelling like sick and never having time to shower.
Sound familiar? Watch the full song in the video above to give yourself a laugh.