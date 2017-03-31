All Sections
    • PARENTS
    31/03/2017 13:10 BST

    Baby Girl Has Brilliant Reaction To Hearing Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You'

    A winning combo.

    Parents will try almost anything to stop their babies wailing, but who knew it could be as simple as this?

    Mum Joanne Nye shared a video of her daughter Grace on Twitter continuously crying in her baby bouncer.

    In the midst of the bawling, Nye put on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ and within seconds, this happened.

    Once baby Grace stopped crying, she stayed quiet in her bouncer listening to the song in awe.

    “Our baby really loves Ed Sheeran,” tweeted Nye on 23 March. 

    If anything, it’s worth a try surely?

    Celebrity Babies Born In 2017
