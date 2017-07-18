Ed Sheeran Deletes Twitter Account, Following 'Game Of Thrones' Backlash

Ed Sheeran has deactivated his Twitter account, just a day after making his ‘Game Of Thrones’ debut.

On Sunday night (16 July), Ed featured in a musical cameo in the series opener of the hit fantasy show, and while the part itself was a relatively small one, it still proved to rub a lot of viewers up the wrong way.

NBC via Getty Images Ed Sheeran

Following the negative reception on social media, Ed now appears to have deleted his Twitter page, though he has since uploaded a photo onto his Instagram page, revealing he’d been exploring the great outdoors in South America.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

HuffPost UK has reached out to Ed’s representative for comment.

Earlier this month, Ed made headlines when it was reported that he’d decided to knock social media on the head, claiming he’d “come off Twitter completely” as he was fed up of being on the receiving end of abuse.

However, he later clarified that this wasn’t exactly the case, insisting: “Loads of hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except ‘Harry Potter’.”

In the past, Ed has repeatedly spoken about how he took time away from social media and the internet in general during the break between his second and third albums.

He told his fans of his digital detox at the time: “I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes, so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I’ve missed.”

Ed Sheeran's 11 Most Lovable Moments