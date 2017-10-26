Eddie Izzard Releases Campaign Video In Bid To Win Labour NEC Seat

Eddie Izzard has called on his fans to join the Labour Party to boost his bid to win a place on its ruling committee.

In a video to be posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts on Thursday evening, seen by HuffPost UK, Izzard talks about joining Labour in 1995, coming out in 1985 and his social and political activism.

The actor, comedian and campaigner wants to win a place on the party’s National Executive Committee, which oversees its general direction and policy-making process, as well as dealing with disputes and disciplinary procedures.

In his video Izzard, who tried unsuccessfully to win a seat on the committee last year, says: “I’ve been a member of the Labour party since 1995.