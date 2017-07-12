Eddie The Southern Rail Work Experience Kid Is The Best Thing On The Internet

At times it seems like running a corporate social media account is the hardest game in the world. Just ask British Gas and HMV. But a teenager seems to have taken it in his stride. Meet Eddie.

Hi, Eddie here! Here on Work Experience and ready to answer your questions! 😊 — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

It was a high-wire act, putting an enthusiastic kid in charge of a railway firm’s Twitter output during rush-hour, but Southern Rail’s trust in youth seems to have paid off. It started with an internet classic ...

Hi Eddie! Would you rather fight 1 horse sized duck or 100 duck sized horse? 🤔 — Adam Winstone (@adam_winstone) July 11, 2017

100 duck-sized horses. A horse-sized duck would be pretty scary! You? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

I don't think I've got the stamina to fight 100 of anything. I'm taking my chances with the giant duck 🤔 — Adam Winstone (@adam_winstone) July 11, 2017

Suite yourself, a horse-sized duck would be pretty ferocious 😬 ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

You're wise beyond your years Eddie. Keep it up! — Adam Winstone (@adam_winstone) July 11, 2017

But took a dark turn ...

Hello Eddie, can I break my journey at East Croydon using an Off Peak Day Return from Gatwick Airport to London Victoria? — Max Fassbrause (@MaxFassbrause) July 11, 2017

Hi Max, as you have an off-peak ticket, you can stop anywhere between Victoria and Gatwick. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Will the ticket be retained by the barrier at ECR? In this case, I should better approach station staff, right? — Max Fassbrause (@MaxFassbrause) July 11, 2017

It shouldn't but just in case you may as well ask station staff to let you out. ^Neil — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Wait, who's Neil and what have you done with Eddie? — rapgamelikeleviathan (@AlexLeeDee) July 11, 2017

I'm still here! ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Thank God for that. I was getting concerned and had a swat team ready. We've got your back Eddie. Grand job! — Sgt Harry Tangye (@DC_ARVSgt) July 11, 2017

We were soon back in safer territory ...

Hi Eddie, my question is....What's the air velocity of a swallow — Hairy Angus (@HairyAngus) July 11, 2017

Hi, for an unladen swallow, it is 50-65mph.. #google ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

is that the European swallow or the African swallow ? — Hairy Angus (@HairyAngus) July 11, 2017

I don't know! What happened to the good old fashioned British pigeon? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Its all these bloody migratory birds comin' in ere each summer taking all the breadcrumbs and nesting spots — TomFM(thermite thix) (@TomFosterM) July 11, 2017

Then another big question followed ...

Hi Eddie, what is the worst monger? Iron, fish or war? — Rob Young (@robjyoung) July 11, 2017

Hi, it has to be a war monger. The fish monger at my nearest ASDA is amazing. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

Thanks for your swift reply, Eddie. Very professional. Enjoy the rest of your shift. 👌 — Rob Young (@robjyoung) July 11, 2017

Thanks, enjoy your evening! ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

But who is Eddie?

Hi Eddie can you drive a train ? — Peter Wilson (@rsolondon) July 11, 2017

No, not yet. I am 15 😂. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

... so a teenager ...

They're using Eddie as a decoy so people are nice to them! Eddie isn't real!

But if he is....Good luck, Eddie! You can do this! 😊 — SimonSFranklin🏳️‍🌈 (@SimonSFranklin) July 11, 2017

Thanks?! 😂 How has your day been? ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

... who is real ...

Will Villa get promoted next season? — Dan Bennett (@DanBennett_) July 11, 2017

Couldn't say. I support the better claret and blue side 😉 although would love to see them back up. ^Eddie — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 11, 2017

What better claret An blue side, none exist — Sean AV (@Sean_Moriarty99) July 11, 2017

... and supports West Ham United. Fair play, Eddie! You win the internet.