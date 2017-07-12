All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    12/07/2017 07:45 BST | Updated 12/07/2017 09:36 BST

    Eddie The Southern Rail Work Experience Kid Is The Best Thing On The Internet

    Could you run a corporate social media account?

    At times it seems like running a corporate social media account is the hardest game in the world. Just ask British Gas and HMV. But a teenager seems to have taken it in his stride. 

    Meet Eddie.

    It was a high-wire act, putting an enthusiastic kid in charge of a railway firm’s Twitter output during rush-hour, but Southern Rail’s trust in youth seems to have paid off.

    It started with an internet classic ...

    But took a dark turn ...

    We were soon back in safer territory ... 

    Then another big question followed ...

     

    But who is Eddie?

    ... so a teenager ... 

    ... who is real ...

     

    ... and supports West Ham United. Fair play, Eddie! You win the internet.

    MORE:newsSouthern Rail

    Conversations