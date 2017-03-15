Instagram Photoshoot Perfectly Captures The Pregnancy Diet We Crave

A mum-to-be has perfectly summed up all our pregnancy diet desires in her latest Instagram post.
We all know that the nine months of pregnancy is when we’re meant to be trying to be our healthiest selves - getting the right dose of vitamins and nutrients - but having an extra life on board really does increase those cravings for pizza too.
If there are any doctors in the house, you might want to avert your eyes now.
New York food blogger, Eden Grinshpan enlisted her husband to take photographs of her pregnant body covered in ‘Shake Shack’ burgers and fries.
As well as a video of her dancing to Ed Sheeran’s song ‘shape of you’ with hamburgers in each hand.
Throughout her pregnancy Grinshpan has been posting photos of her surrounded by delicious treats, including doughnuts and pizza.
We salute you mumma.