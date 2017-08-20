A 10-year-old boy is seriously injured in hospital after being knocked down by a motorcycle in a “horrific” hit-and-run.

The child was using a pedestrian crossing in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh on Saturday evening when he was struck by the bike, which then failed to stop.

Police Scotland said a number of motorbikes were seen driving dangerously in the area around the same time, and they have stepped up patrols to reassure locals.

The crash happened about 6.35pm at the crossing to the east of Drylaw Police Station on Ferry Road, officers said.