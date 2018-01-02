Edinburgh Pub Named After Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Rebranded As 'The JK Rowling'

In a mystery worthy of a ‘Sherlock Holmes’ story, a pub named after writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has magically rebranded to become The JK Rowling.

The Conan Doyle pub, in Edinburgh, converted into a mecca for ‘Harry Potter’ fans during Hogmanay - the Scottish New Year’s celebration.

But the transformation proved to be controversial among locals, who lamented the loss of the original name.

However, critics will be pleased to hear the pub’s new look is a “temporary transformation”, created as part of a literary festival aimed at championing women writers.