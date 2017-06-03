Police have stepped in to prevent clashes between the English Defence League and anti-fascist protesters as demonstrations take place in Liverpool.
The planned demonstration was originally confined to a side street as officers contained protesters but the EDL group later moved to Lime Street, with police vans and officers in riot gear surrounding them, the Press Association reports.
Bottles were seen thrown between the opposing groups of demonstrators and bangs, believed to be firecrackers, were heard. Lime Street has been closed off by police as the demonstration takes place.
The group said the protest was being held to highlight a number of issues, including Islamic terrorism. Members from branches including Coventry and the North East waved St George’s flags.
The march was brought to a standstill for about 45 minutes when anti-fascist protesters sat in the road near Lime Street station.
Scuffles broke out between the two groups as the EDL demonstrators were moved back towards the station just before 3pm.
Riot officers contained the group of demonstrators as they walked back along Lime Street.