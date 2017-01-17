Edna Shepherd may be 94 years old, but that doesn’t stop her from hitting the gym hard.
The great-grandmother takes part in 10 different gym classes each week, with Zumba, aqua aerobics and tai chi among her favourites.
“I’m always on the go, I don’t like sitting around,” she told 7 News Australia in a recent interview.
As a former dance teacher, Shepherd has always had an active lifestyle and doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon.
She visits her local leisure centre every day of the week bar one and finds it difficult to sit still on her rest day.
She admitted that on her last day off, she took a break by spending the afternoon ballroom dancing.
Shepherd believes age should never be a barrier to accessing fitness and said going to the gym also provides her with the opportunity to socialise.
“I like hugging the men,” she joked.
If you’re struggling to find fitness motivation, we highly recommend you follow her lead.