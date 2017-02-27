All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • POLITICS
    27/02/2017 16:36 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 16:36 GMT

    Education Minister Accidentally Asks Lords To Visit His 'Web-Shite'

    Conservative schools minister Lord Nash accidentally told peers to visit the Department for Education’s “webshite” today - prompting titters up an down the red benches.

    Lord Nash was sternly rejecting claims by Labour’s shadow education spokesman, Lord Watson, that the schools system was underfunded.

    “Schools that run themselves efficiently have ample resources to have a broad curriculum,” the education minister said.

    “I’ll invite the noble lord to go on the department’s webshite,” he added, before quickly correcting himself. “Website.”

    (H/t for the video BBC’s Esther Webber)

