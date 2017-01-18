‘Pointless’ has garnered all the headlines this week with its change of roles for hosts Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, but something equally dramatic appears to have happened on ‘Eggheads’, without anyone noticing. If you’re wondering what’s happened to host Dermot Murnaghan, you’re not the only one… and now it’s been confirmed that the original presenter has quietly left the show, without any kind of farewell fanfare.

BBC Dermot had hosted the quiz show since its inception in 2003

Dermot had fronted the demanding quiz show - inviting wannabe boffins to test their wits against some of the biggest brains in the country - since its inception since 2003, but had been sharing hosting duties with Jeremy Vine since 2008. The pair have both been in the seat ever since, meaning viewers were slow to spot Dermot’s absence, but keen-eyed fans have noticed he’s been gone for more than a year, and now the Sun confirms his departure is permanent.

BBC Jeremy Vine is now the full-time host of the show