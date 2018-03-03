The defendants, aged between 24 and 47 years, were due to appear in court on Saturday morning following the raids on two Dublin stores.

Pictures from the scene showed a Lidl store in Jobstown, Tallaght, that had partially collapsed due to damage.

Eight men have been charged after two supermarkets were looted , apparently with a digger in blizzard conditions.

A number of vehicles were also reported stolen.

A ninth man, in his 30s, has been arrested for handling stolen property.

The Press Association reported that unverified social media footage appeared to show a Lidl store being attacked with a digger before the alleged looters entered.

Irish police said the store on Fortunestown Lane in the west of the city had sustained substantial damage, while another store had also been damaged.

The alleged incident came amid some of the worst snow storms to hit Ireland for decades.

Irish Police said in a statement: “Following reports of burglary and theft of vehicles, Garda units deployed in the Tallaght District and nine arrests were made to date.

“Substantial damage was caused to a supermarket on Fortunestown lane and further damage to another premises in Jobstown. All those arrested are currently detained at Dublin Garda Stations.”