Eight Things To Avoid Over Christmas When Pregnant

Whether you are in the early stages or the late stages of pregnancy around Christmas time there are a few things you should avoid. I will list the these alongside good alternatives so you don't feel like you're missing out.

1) Soft cheese

It can be hard when the Christmas cheese board is on its way around and you’re tempted to just have a little bit of that wedge of brie… even a little bit can be risky so go for the harder cheeses such as cheddar, Jarlsberg or Swiss cheese. Make sure you’ve got those other options available, if you’re with family or heading to a work do remind them in advance so you don’t miss out. Sometimes people don’t know or think of it.

2) Alcohol

I know you are already aware of this but you may not be aware of the delicious mocktails you can get around Christmas! I know I wasn’t until I became a midwife. Some of the non-alcoholic drinks taste much nicer and you can really enjoy the Christmas flavours of cinnamon sticks, dried orange, red grape juice, brown sugar and cloves. There’s a simple virgin mulled wine recipe there. Enjoy!

3) Shellfish

Oysters, prawns and mussels are off the menu for now but smoked salmon (as long as it hasn’t been sat on a table/buffet for a while) is fine to tuck into.

4) Cured meats

Such as parma ham and salami. These aren’t cooked and pose a risk of toxoplasmosis which can affect the development of your baby. Cooked meats and left over cold turkey is fine, as long as it’s been refrigerated and consumed within 2 days.