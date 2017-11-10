Many parents will be aware of the Elf on the Shelf advent ritual that starts on the 1 December, and for those looking for new ideas for this year the creators have made a new addition to the range.
The Scout Elf Express Delivers Letters to Santa features “Santa’s Special Paper”, which shrinks letters to elf-size so that the elves can hand-deliver the tiny messages to the big man himself.
Parents may be reminded of creating ‘Shrinkies’ by putting crisp packets (plastic ones, not foil ones) in the oven when they were younger.
Children write their letters and then pop it in the oven for a few minutes (with the help of a grow-up).
Once it’s shrunk, they can place the tiny note with their elf and the next morning, it’ll *magically* be gone and delivered to Father Christmas.
After Santa reads the letter, the elf will hang it back on the Christmas tree as a keepsake ornament for children to keep.
Parents can buy the box set (£24.95), which comes with a storybook, eight pieces of Santa’s Special Paper, Mrs. Claus’ Magic Press, eight ribbon sashes, two markers and two sheets of parchment paper.
Find out where to buy the letter-writing set here.