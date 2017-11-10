All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    'Elf On The Shelf' Creators Have A New Christmas Tradition For Families To Try (And It Involves Those Elves)

    Parents, do you remember this from your childhood?

    10/11/2017 10:33 GMT

    Many parents will be aware of the Elf on the Shelf advent ritual that starts on the 1 December, and for those looking for new ideas for this year the creators have made a new addition to the range.

    The Scout Elf Express Delivers Letters to Santa features “Santa’s Special Paper”, which shrinks letters to elf-size so that the elves can hand-deliver the tiny messages to the big man himself. 

    Parents may be reminded of creating ‘Shrinkies’ by putting crisp packets (plastic ones, not foil ones) in the oven when they were younger.

    elfontheshelf

    Children write their letters and then pop it in the oven for a few minutes (with the help of a grow-up).

    Once it’s shrunk, they can place the tiny note with their elf and the next morning, it’ll *magically* be gone and delivered to Father Christmas. 

    After Santa reads the letter, the elf will hang it back on the Christmas tree as a keepsake ornament for children to keep. 

    Parents can buy the box set (£24.95), which comes with a storybook, eight pieces of Santa’s Special Paper, Mrs. Claus’ Magic Press, eight ribbon sashes, two markers and two sheets of parchment paper. 

    elfontheshelf

    Find out where to buy the letter-writing set here

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Top Argos Christmas Toy Predictions 2017
    MORE:parentsFamilyChildrenChristmasfamily christmaself on the shelf

    Conversations