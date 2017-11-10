Many parents will be aware of the Elf on the Shelf advent ritual that starts on the 1 December, and for those looking for new ideas for this year the creators have made a new addition to the range.

The Scout Elf Express Delivers Letters to Santa features “Santa’s Special Paper”, which shrinks letters to elf-size so that the elves can hand-deliver the tiny messages to the big man himself.

Parents may be reminded of creating ‘Shrinkies’ by putting crisp packets (plastic ones, not foil ones) in the oven when they were younger.