Neelam Gill gave us cold weather style goals in a pillarbox red off-the-shoulder jumper at the Elle Style Awards.

While Emma Watson wisely avoided posing on the chilly red carpet in her strapless Dior gown, and Debbie Harry and Vivienne Westwood brought the politics to the ceremony on Monday 13 February with ‘Politicians R Criminals’ badges.

Scroll down to see all the stand out looks from the 20th annual awards: