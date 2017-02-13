All Sections
    13/02/2017 21:09 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 22:36 GMT

    Elle Style Awards: All The Red Carpet Dresses And Outfits You Need To See

    Debbie Harry and Vivienne Westwood brought politics to the red carpet.

    Neelam Gill gave us cold weather style goals in a pillarbox red off-the-shoulder jumper at the Elle Style Awards.

    While Emma Watson wisely avoided posing on the chilly red carpet in her strapless Dior gown, and Debbie Harry and Vivienne Westwood brought the politics to the ceremony on Monday 13 February with ‘Politicians R Criminals’ badges.

    Scroll down to see all the stand out looks from the 20th annual awards:

    • Neelam Gill In Teatum Jones With Cartier Jewels And Louboutins
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
    • Emma Watson In Dior
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Beth Ditto In
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Debbie Harry In Vivienne Westwood
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Thandie Newton
      Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
    • Eliza Cummings In Julien Macdonald
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Arizona Muse
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
    • Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Dame Vivienne Westwood
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images

     

    Want to see more? Check out every look from the red carpet in our gallery below:

    Elle Style Awards Red Carpet 2017
