Ellen DeGeneres Supports Wife Portia De Rossi As She Accuses Actor Steven Seagal Of Sexual Misconduct

Ellen DeGeneres has spoken out in support of her wife, Portia de Rossi, after the actress accused Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct.
The former ‘Ally McBeal’ star tweeted details of an alleged incident she experienced when she attended an audition at the 65-year-old’s office.
Taking to Twitter, the 44-year-old actress tweeted: “My final audition for a Steven Seagal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off=screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants.”
She continued. “I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.’”
Shortly after she posted the tweet, her wife, US chat show host Ellen, also took to Twitter, writing: “I’m proud of my wife.”
It’s not the first allegation of sexual misconduct levelled against the actor, famed for his action roles in movies such as ‘Under Siege’ and ‘Above The Law’.
Last week, Julianna Margulies spoke out about an an alleged encounter with the actor, who she co-starred with in the 1991 film, ‘Out for Justice’.
Speaking on a US radio show, she said: “When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night’.
“I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman’.
“I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there,” the ‘ER’ actress continued. “And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed.”
The latest accusations come just weeks after actresses Lisa Guerrero and Jenny McCarthy both accused Seagal of sexual misconduct.
HuffPost UK have contacted Steven Seagal’s reps for comment.