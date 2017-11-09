Ellen DeGeneres Supports Wife Portia De Rossi As She Accuses Actor Steven Seagal Of Sexual Misconduct

Ellen DeGeneres has spoken out in support of her wife, Portia de Rossi, after the actress accused Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct. The former ‘Ally McBeal’ star tweeted details of an alleged incident she experienced when she attended an audition at the 65-year-old’s office.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Taking to Twitter, the 44-year-old actress tweeted: “My final audition for a Steven Seagal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off=screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants.” She continued. “I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.’”

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” November 8, 2017

Shortly after she posted the tweet, her wife, US chat show host Ellen, also took to Twitter, writing: “I’m proud of my wife.”

I’m proud of my wife. https://t.co/NABbOJoBrf — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2017

It’s not the first allegation of sexual misconduct levelled against the actor, famed for his action roles in movies such as ‘Under Siege’ and ‘Above The Law’. Last week, Julianna Margulies spoke out about an an alleged encounter with the actor, who she co-starred with in the 1991 film, ‘Out for Justice’.

EMPICS Entertainment Julianna Margulies

Speaking on a US radio show, she said: “When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night’. “I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman’. “I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there,” the ‘ER’ actress continued. “And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed.”

Aaaand another one.

More actresses join me in publicly sharing our horrible and humiliating experiences with Steven Seagal. Thank you Jenny McCarthy, Rae Dawn Chong, Julianna Margulies & now Portia de Rossi. #MeToo #Enough #NoMore https://t.co/kjRdxImJHx https://t.co/37oGkswqGV — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) November 9, 2017