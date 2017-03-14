Ellie Goulding has revealed that taking up boxing and kickboxing helped her manage anxiety and overcome panic attacks she experienced before performing.

The singer said she began to suffer from anxiety after her career took off in 2010.

“I started having panic attacks, and the scariest part was it could be triggered by anything. I used to cover my face with a pillow whenever I had to walk outside from the car to the studio,” she told Well+Good.

“My new life as a pop star certainly wasn’t as glamorous as all my friends from home thought. Secretly, I was really struggling physically and emotionally.”

Goulding said she used to feel overwhelmed by nerves before a performance and believes her panic attacks were linked to “not feeling confident enough to believe in [herself]” and being afraid of letting people down.

But the 30-year-old said kicking ass in the gym helped her find inner confidence.