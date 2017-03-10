South Australia has been engulfed in a full-blown energy crisis for months now, with residents enduring seemingly endless blackouts and price spikes.

Enter Silicon Valley’s resident superhero, Elon Musk, who in typically audacious form has said he can not only solve the problem, but also do so in 100 days.

Oh – and if he can’t, he’ll waive the bill. Talk about putting your money where your mouth is...