Elon Musk has shared a truly glorious piece of internet content in the form of a ‘blooper reel’ of all the failed SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings.

It’s uplifting, self-deprecating and just about the best way to spend a couple of minutes of your time.

Set to the boisterous tones of the ‘Liberty Bell’ which many of us will know more commonly as the theme music to Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

It’s fair to say that Elon Musk and the team at SpaceX have been on an emotional rollercoaster in trying to get their reusable Falcon 9 rocket to take-off and then land all by itself.

You only have to look at this video which shows their reactions to a successful landing to understand just how invested everyone is.