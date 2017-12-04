Elon Musk has many traits, and arguably the most admirable of these is that he’s a man of his word.

When the Tesla owner says he’s going to do something there’s a remarkable chance that it will probably happen.

So when the inventor and entrepreneur tweeted at the weekend that the first test launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket would contain a Midnight Cherry (red for a red planet) Tesla Roadster bound for Mars, many wondered if this was actually a joke.