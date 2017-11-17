Tesla has a brand-new electric sports car. It’s called the Roadster, it’s the sequel to the first car Tesla ever made and when it comes out it will comfortably take the crown of being the quickest production car in the world. The car was unveiled alongside Tesla’s brand-new self-driving lorry the Semi.

The numbers around this car are frankly terrifying. According to Elon Musk the Roadster can go from 0-60mph in 1.9 seconds. 1.9 seconds. In case you’re wondering what that looks like:

It’ll go from 0-100mph in 4.2 seconds and while the company won’t give specifics Musk claims that the car can achieve a top speed of 250+mph. Not content with smashing just about every acceleration record out there Musk is also keen to point out that as an electric car this is going to be something special.

The car has a 200kwh battery which will give it a range of 620 miles. That’s more than any electric car out there and just for extra perspective you could drive from London to Inverness and still have over 60 miles to play with.

These are all very aggressive numbers, and they’re designed to be. During the unveiling Musk actually described the new Roadster as a “smackdown” for the motor industry as though daring them to do better.

Of course along with these big numbers, comes equally increasing pressure. It should be noted that Tesla is currently struggling to produce enough models of its most basic car the Model 3. The Roadster on the other-hand is a highly-advanced and complex piece of machinery and will have to be produced alongside Tesla’s now ever-increasing line-up including the Model 3, Model S, Model X and the new Semi truck.

However if Musk can deliver on the Roadster then it’s going to at the very least ruffle a few big feathers in the automotive industry. The Roadster’s performance is equal to, and in most cases will surpass some of the most exclusive (and expensive) cars in the world. Yet despite that, the Roadster will cost just $200,000 which is frankly ‘affordable’ when you consider that many of its rivals will cost at least $100,000 more. For those of you lucky enough to be even considering a Roadster, the car can be pre-ordered with a $50,000 deposit today with production expected to start in 2020.

