A young woman is thought to be the fifth Bristol University student to have died from suicide in the past six months. Elsa Scaburri, a third year languages student, died near her home in Wiltshire last week, the university reported in a statement. Scaburri, who was studying French and Italian, was half way through her year abroad when she died.

A spokesperson for Bristol University said the institution was “very saddened” to hear of the 21-year-old’s death, adding that students’ welfare is its “highest priority”. A neighbour of the student’s family told the Daily Mail she was a “lovely girl” who was “bright and outward going”. The other four deaths at the prestigious Russell Group university, since the academic year began in September, have included three freshers. Philosophy student Miranda Williams, 19, Daniel Green, 18, and law undergraduate Kim Long, 18, were all found dead within weeks of starting their first semester at Bristol. The body of final year neuroscience student Lara Nosiru, 23, was discovered at the bottom of the Avon Gorge in January.

The university has launched a review into student mental health issues, set to be published in the spring. A Bristol University spokesperson said: “We understand from her family that Elsa took her own life, although it will be for the coroner to determine the cause of death. “The university offers its condolences to her family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time. “The welfare of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority and it is distressing for all members of the university community that one of our students has died. “We would urge any students affected by this tragic incident to seek support from university services, friends or family.” They added: “In the context of increasing national concerns about student mental health we have been working with our staff and students to review how best to support all students’ including those with enduring mental health difficulties. “We have increased staffing levels in our support services and have committed to invest an additional £1 million per year to provide wellbeing support for students in each academic school. We will also be signing the Time to Change pledge to help reduce the stigma of discussing mental health issues.”

Hero Images via Getty Images Mental health charity YoungMinds said students' mental health must be taken 'just as seriously' as their physical health