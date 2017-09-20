The family of a British adventurer have spoken of their “active and determined sister” after she was robbed and murdered while kayaking alone in the Brazilian Amazon. Emma Kelty, a former headteacher, who last year skied to the South Pole, was 42 days into a 4,000-mile trip from the Amazon’s source in Peru when she vanished. The 43-year-old was last heard from on Wednesday 13 September, days after posting about her fears of being robbed or murdered in a jungle area in Brazil’s remote north used for drug trafficking.

Facebook Emma Kelty was 42 days into a 4,000-mile trip from the Amazon’s source in Peru when she vanished

Ivo Martins, head of the Amazonas state homicide division, told the Associated Press Kelty was killed after being robbed and her body was thrown in the Solimoes River. He said that three people were in custody, including a teenager who had confessed to carrying out the killing with six other people. In a statement released through the Foreign Office, Kelty’s family said she was “dearly loved by us all and her strength will be sorely missed”.

Family handout Kelty skied to the South Pole last year

Her brothers Piers and Giles and her sister Natasha said: “Emma was an active and determined sister who challenged herself, latterly through her adventures on the Pacific Coast Trail, as well as in the South Pole and Amazon River. “In a world that is today a much smaller place, the explorer in our sister found herself seeking ways to prove that challenges were achievable. We are extremely proud of our sister who was dearly loved by us all and her strength will be sorely missed.”

It looks so different in the rain.... so much rain in Brazil.... will the sun ever come back? #sourcetosea #riverl… https://t.co/zUqH6RnsRl pic.twitter.com/0nQTDQu6Tn — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 10, 2017

Kelty had been using a GPS tool, social media and blogging to let friends follow her progress, the Press Association reported. Her last known location was around 150 miles west of the jungle city of Manaus, between the towns of Coari and Codajas. The previous day she had tweeted about passing boats full of men with arrows and rifles, and the stretch of river she was attempting to travel is a known route for bandits and drug traffickers, local reports say.

Today started fighting my paddling way through 20km of storms!!! Got through town no problem and just took a sigh of relief .... and then..… — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 12, 2017

Turned corner and found 50 guys in motor boats with arrows!!! My face mist hve been a picture!! (Town was uber quiet... too quiet!!) all go… — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 12, 2017

Ok 30 guys .... but either way... thata a lot of folks in one area in boats with arrow and rifles 😂😂😳😂😂 — Emma Tamsin Kelty (@Emt101s) September 12, 2017