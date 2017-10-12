Emma Thompson Says Harvey Weinstein Sits At Top Of System Of 'Harassment, Belittling And Bullying'

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW ABOVE

Oscar-winning actor Emma Thompson has labelled Harvey Weinstein a “predator” who is just the tip of an “iceberg” as she joined the growing band of Hollywood stars to condemn the producer following a string of sexual assault allegations.

In an interview with BBC’s Newsnight, the British star argued Weinstein’s alleged behaviour - he is accused of rape, assault and harassment - is “endemic” to the Hollywood system.

But she widened the point by saying women have been subjected to “belittling, bullying and interference” since “time immemorial”.

Her comments comes as police forces in London and New York said they were investigating allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein, including one from the London area in during the 1980s.

Weinstein on Thursday appeared in public for the first time since the allegations surfaced, and told reporters he had “got to get help”. His spokeswoman has said he has begun counselling.