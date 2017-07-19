Emma Watson is facing a nightmare most of us dread: losing your most prized possessions.
The ‘Beauty And The Beast’ actress took to social media on Tuesday 18 July to appeal to the public to help find her three lost rings.
After going for a beauty treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Spa in London on Sunday 16 July, the actress accidentally left the silver rings inside a locker as she left the hotel.
One of the rings is particularly sentimental as it was a gift from her mum for her 18th birthday.
“Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my mum,” Watson wrote on Facebook on Tuesday 18 July.
“She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday.
“I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession.”
Taking to Facebook Watson shared details of the events leading up to when she last had her rings, including images, with her fans:
Despite calling the hotel to see if they had been found, the search was unsuccessful.
The Hollywood actress has asked people with any information to get in touch.
“If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me - no questions asked.”