Emma Watson Teams Up With BFI and Bafta To Combat Sexual Harassment In Film Industry

Any project seeking funding from the BFI will be required to sign the set of eight principles, which were developed in association with Bafta.

Emma Watson has backed a new initiative from the BFI and Bafta to tackle sexual harassment in the film industry.

They outline a zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment and a shared responsibility to create a respectful workplace.

The former Harry Potter actress appears in a promotional video for the initiative, which she hopes will “become second nature for everyone” in the industry.

“They are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices - and eventually having an entertainment industry that actually represents the world we live in,” she said.

“These principles are important because up until recently there were no guidelines.

“There was no protocol for someone that had been sexually harassed in the entertainment industry and I know this to be a fact because I’ve asked for principles, I’ve asked to see guidelines and no one could give them to me.

“No one could say to me: ‘Okay, here’s the protocol that we follow when someone’s had this experience’. Which I found shocking.”