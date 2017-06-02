French President Emmanuel Macron has been widely praised for speaking out against Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change as Theresa May was condemned for expressing her “disappointment” only.

The Prime Minister’s name was noticeably absent from a joint statement signed by the leaders of France, Germany and Italy on Thursday.

Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said they regard the accord as “a cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

Macron, Merkel and Gentiloni say they remain committed to the deal and will “step up efforts” to support the poorest and most threatened nations.

They added that the course charted by the accord is “irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated”.

Speaking on Thursday, Macron invited scientists and “responsible citizens” to come to France to work together to find a solution.

Macron’s speech: