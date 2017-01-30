Angela Merkel has condemned Donald Trump’s ban on people travelling to America from seven Muslim countries, after Theresa May has doggedly tried to avoid commenting in detail on it.

The German Chancellor said his executive order went against her “interpretation of the basic tenets of international refugee support and cooperation”.

She told a press conference on Monday: “The necessary and decisive fight against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain belief ― in this case people of Muslim belief or people from a certain country...

“That way of thinking is against my interpretation of the basic tenets of international refugee support and cooperation.”